Naira Appreciates Further to N740.38/$1 at I&E Window

The naira strengthened further against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window on Friday, closing at N740.38/$1, as against the N762.71 per dollar on Thursday, data obtained from FMDQ Exchange shows.

Traders said that the local currency also appreciated against the dollar at the parallel market yesterday as it exchanged at N915 per dollar compared with N920/$1 on Thursday. Naira volatility has not abated since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) abolished its currency peg and adopted the willing buyer/willing seller arrangement on June 14, thus resulting in the unification of its multiple exchange rates.

In a recent report, Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) Limited called on the CBN to remove the foreign exchange restrictions it placed on the so-called 43 non-eligible items as part of efforts to tackle the naira crisis. The FDC said: “The continued retention of the 43 items that are not valid for official forex transactions is making a segmented market more inefficient with multiple exchange rates persisting.”

It also recommended that: “The CBN needs to remove the artificial floor of N799/$ and allow the currency to float in both directions as part of a price discovery mechanism; the policy attitude towards using foreign currency deposits and guarantees must be changed so that money is fungible and moves freely across markets (and) the CBN must increase forex supply into the market and set out a clear path on how to clear its FX backlogs.”

Furthermore, the FDC stated that the apex bank should move, “effective interest rates closer to the rate of inflation,” adding that: “Apart from the invincible which will increase if the ‘invisible hand’ is allowed in the FX market (efficient market), boosting forex supply via increased non-oil exports is also crucial.”