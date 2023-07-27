Naira Appreciates Further To N740.08/$1 At I&E Window

The naira strengthened further against the dollar yesterday, closing at N740.08/$1 at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window compared with N791.42 per dollar on Tuesday, data obtained from FMDQ Exchange shows. Traders said insufficient supply of forex at the I&E window continued to put pressure on the exchange rate.

Naira volatility has not abated since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) abolished its currency peg and adopted the willing buyer/willing seller arrangement on June 14, thus resulting in the unification of its multiple exchange rates.

Commenting on developments at the forex market during the post Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) briefing on Tuesday, Acting Governor of CBN, Folashodun Shonubi, stated that contrary to the view in some quarters, the apex bank’s latest forex liberalisation policy was not aimed at rate unification, instead, the policy, according to him, aims to infuse efficiency in the forex trading market.

He said: “We are not trying to unify any rates. We believe that we need to encourage the market to be more efficient and more effective and that takes a bit of time. Some of the volatility you’ve seen over the period has been driven by that same fact that the market needs to find its level and also the reality that there’s pent-up demand which current supply will not be sufficient for.

As we ease and satisfy the pent-up demand we will begin to see a more efficient market that runs. “But you also need to understand the dynamics of pricing in the market and we feel we should actually stop calling it the I and E window because it is now much more than the I and E .

For us it’s a market where everybody and anybody through the licensed institutions can participate. So we expect that over time the volatility you are seeing would normalise”.