March 28, 2024
Naira Appreciates Further To N1,300.43/$1 On Official Market

The naira continued its recovery against the dollar on the official market the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) windowing Wednesday, closing at N1,300.43/$1, compared with N1,382.95/$1 on Tuesday, data published by FMDQ Group shows. Similarly, the local currency strengthened to N1,300 per dollar at the parallel market on Wednesday, compared with N1,400 per dollar on the previous day.

According to analysts, the naira’s rebound in recent days is an indication that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) efforts to prop up the ailing currency are now yielding results. On Monday, the CBN announced the sale of $10,000 to each Bureau De Change (BDC) at the rate of N1,251/$1.

