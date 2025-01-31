Naira Appreciates Further Against Dollar At Official Market

Share

The naira maintained its upward trend against the dollar at the official market on Thursday, rising to N1,500.78 per dollar compared with N1,510.72 per dollar, according to Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) rates released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Analysts note that the naira has been largely stable against the greenback since December 2024, when the CBN stepped up its ongoing efforts to boost transparency in the forex market.

On Tuesday, the apex bank unveiled the Nigeria Foreign Exchange FX) Code, which is aimed at promoting ethical conduct among participants in the forex market. Prior to the launch of the Code, the CBN announced that it had waived the non-renewable licence fee for Bureau De Change(BDC) operators for 2025.

The move was welcomed by Aminu Gwadabe, President, Association of Bureau De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON), according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mr Gwadabe reportedly called for support and compliance with the CBN’s forex regulations. He also commended the CBN’s unveiling of the Nigeria Foreign Exchange (FX) Code.

“It will address issues such as opaqueness in transactions, rate wars among participants, and lateness in submitting returns on spot transactions,” Mr Gwadabe said.

Share

Please follow and like us: