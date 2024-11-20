Naira Appreciates By 0.67% Against Dollar At Official Market

Share

The naira appreciated on Tuesday at the official market, trading at N1,678.93 against the dollar and recovering from a threeday trading loss.

Data from the official trading platform of the FMDQ Exchange, revealed that the Naira gained N11.44. This represents a 0.67 per cent gain when compared to the previous trading date on Monday when it exchanged at N1,690.37 to a dollar.

Lafarge Africa started the year at N31.50, riding the moderate bullish momentum from the previous year. By the end of January, it had climbed to N36 after briefly spiking to N51 before it closed lower.

In February, the bullish momentum waned as the stock dipped to close in the red at N31.95, with a market volume of 75 million shares traded. March saw a revival of bullish activity, though it was short-lived, as April ended with another red close.

From May onward, Lafarge Africa experienced a slow but steady upward consolidation, with consistent bullish price action that, despite its gradual pace, allowed the stock to close above N38 by the end of October.

However, following the release of the company’s financial results on October 29, 2024, investor sentiment surged dramatically, propelling the stock to new heights as it gained over 31% and closed above N40 during the week starting November 10.

As of the early hours of trading on November 19, the stock has soared an additional 20 per cent week-to-date, with a market volume of 18 million shares, driving its yearto-date performance up by over 60 per cent.

Lafarge Africa’s recent activities and performance offer some context to the rising bullish sentiment around its stock. the previous trading date on Monday when it exchanged at N1,690.37 to a dollar.

However, the total daily turnover reduced to 128.59 million dollars on Tuesday down from 173.14 million dollars recorded on Monday. At the Investor’s and Exporter’s (I&E) window, the Naira traded between N1,698 and N1,631 against the dollar.

