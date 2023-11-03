Naira Appreciates Against Dollar Amid CBN’s Forex Initiative

In an unprecedented development, the value of the Nigerian Naira has appreciated against the United States (US) dollar with prices below N1,000 for the first time in 44 days on all exchange avenues, including the black market.

The Naira appreciated by N118 in a matter of hours as of Thursday following the Central Bank Bank (CBN) forex reform when it was trading at N995 against the US dollar.

The “Settlement of Matured FX Forwards by the programme of the CBN, which cleared backlogs in forex obligations to foreign firms including Citi Bank on Wednesday, is primarily responsible for this significant increase.

In addition to CBN’s initiative, Bureau de Change dealers under ABCON’s “No more N1k” initiative are also contributing efforts to stabilize the Naira in the black market.

Further boosting expectations for the country’s financial stability is Finance Minister Wale Edun’s announcement of a forthcoming $10 billion foreign currency influx aimed at mitigating the ongoing forex crisis. This projected inflow is expected to catalyze further gains for the Naira.

Supporting this positive outlook, JP Morgan predicts a rate of N850 to a dollar by year-end.

Similarly, according to local media reports the federal government expects an exchange rate of N650 to N750 by December 2023.

As such, the dollar now trades below N1,000 in the Peer to Peer (P2P) segment used by fintech apps and cryptocurrency platforms, marking a notable shift in the country’s financial landscape.