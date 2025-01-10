Naira Abuse: VeryDarkMan Calls For Raheem Okoya’s Arrest

Share

Nigerian social media activist, Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan has called for the arrest of Raheem Okoya over alleged naira abuse, asserting that no one is above the law.

VeryDarkMan made this call while reacting to a viral video on X showing the son of Nigerian billionaire, Rasaq Okoya, Raheem Okoya, allegedly abusing the naira while a police officer was holding the cash.

According to the report, the police officer in the video has been arrested, however, Raheem Okoya has yet to face any legal consequences for the naira abuse.

Reacting to the development, VeryDarkMan voiced his concerns in the video, emphasizing that the law should apply equally to everyone, regardless of their social status.

VDM stated that the police officer involved in the incident has been arrested, yet Raheem Okoya has not been held accountable despite his clear involvement in the crime.

He also highlighted that Okoya had issued an apology for his actions, but he argued that ignorance of the law is no excuse.

Speaking further, he cited himself as an example, during his recent arrest for wearing a police uniform, despite issuing an apology for the incident.

VeryDarkMan further stated that if the law is enforced against individuals like Bobrisky and Cubana Chief Priest for naira abuse, it should also apply to Raheem Okoya.

He stated, “The law in Nigeria is for everyone, whether you’re rich or poor. This video trended yesterday, showing a wealthy man’s son, Raheem Okoya, bribing a police officer. They began mutilating the naira when the video went viral.”

He continued, “First of all, there’s no ignorance in the law. Secondly, the police officer involved in this crime was paid more than his salary, which is why he complied.”

“The police officer was arrested, but the rich man’s son hasn’t been touched. They’ve forced him to apologize, but that’s not enough. There’s no separate law for the rich. If the law is for the poor, it should also apply to the rich.”

The video gained traction online, many concerned individuals took to the comment section to share their thoughts.

See some reactions below:

@lesh_szajna: “Make una Dey play nothing go do dem the police know the rules he would have to stay away from the camera.”

@hereforawhile1i: “Yes oo because if Nigerians can hold Bobrisky’s neck on the same case they should keep the same energy on this also.”

@signor_Wilson: “All of you shouting about proving if it’s an original note or not. If that is the case, the policeman isn’t guilty and has been wrongfully accused and locked up.”

@powerchibueze: “You no see good lawyer na why!!! The Nigerian must first prove that is an original naira note. Secondly: with concrete evidence show me the CBN note number and the governor’s signature okoya son, should insist that is not an original note that is for show!”

@okeugosamuel2: “This one goes swallow VDM this one en wan put hand na big case ooo.”

