Naira Abuse: Police Withdraw Okoya’s Security Details Over EFCC’s Invitation of Sons

There were strong indications last night that the Nigerian Police may have withdrawn security men attached to a Lagos businessman, Chief Rasaq Okoya over allegations of abuse of the Naira by his two sons.

The action, Sunday Telegraph gathered was to enable the Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC) operatives to access the residence in the Lekki axis of Lagos to drop invitation letters to Wahab and Raheem Okoya for questioning over the allegations.

An impeccable source told this newspaper that when operatives of the agency, however got to the Estate, they met the Okoya mansion, empty.

“But the operatives dropped the letters, notwithstanding. They are expected to appear soon”, he said.

Yesterday, the EFCC confirmed that the Okoya brothers were expected at its Ikoyi office tomorrow by 10.am.

The EFCC Spokesperson, Mr Dele Oyewale, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

“Yes, they have been invited; the two children, Wahab and Raheem Okoya are expected to report to the commission’s Lagos office for questioning on Monday.

“They are to report to the Head, Special Operations Team, at the 15A Awolowo Road Office of the commission by 10 am on Monday,” he said.

NAN reports that the two brothers were sighted in a video flaunting and spraying bundles of N1,000 notes in a promotional clip for Raheem’s new song titled, “Credit Alert”.

In the video, the duo, dressed in white traditional attires, danced while a mobile policeman held stacks of crisp naira notes, which they flung into the air.

The act, perceived by many as disregard for the law, drew condemnation on social media, with some Nigerians expressing doubts about accountability due to their father’s influential status.

Efforts to get the Force Public Relations Officer(FPRO), Muyiwa Adejobi to confirm the Police involvement were not successful as he did not pick calls put across to him.

