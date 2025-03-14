Naira Abuse: Cardoso, NSA Order Security Clampdown On Culprits

Share

Following the unabating rise in naira abuse in some major cities across the country, the Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, and the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, have called on security agencies to go after the culprits. Cardoso raised the alarm over high rate of naira commoditisation and abuse yesterday at the bank’s Security Workshop in Abuja.

The workshop had security and law enforcement agents as major participants. He listed the most culpable locations to include Abuja, Asaba, Awka, Benin, Ilorin, Kano, and Ibadan. Lamenting the development Cardoso said the growing trend required immediate and urgent intervention.

“A critical concern that arises from these transactions is an illegal act and a premium charged on banknotes ranging from 20 per cent to 40 per cent per transaction,” the CBN Governor stated, adding, that “the gravity of this situation is further exposed by a recent exercise where banknotes amounting to ₦2.3 million were acquired with a total payment, including premiums of ₦3.2 million.”

Cardoso warned that this practice not only distorts the value of the naira but also undermined public confidence in the financial system.

He noted that the abuse of the naira was frequently displayed on social media, where individuals are seen mishandling, spraying, and even stepping on banknotes at social events.

“When we talk about credibility and trust, we don’t build it this way. “The blatant disregard for our nation’s legal tender not only weakens the value of the naira but also erodes respect for our national identity. If we disrespect it this way and expect a strong naira, we are deceiving ourselves,” he said.

He urged strict measures to deter these practices, emphasising the role of law enforcement agencies in identifying and prosecuting individuals engaged in illicit currency dealings.

“By sending a strong message to the public that these actions will not be tolerated, we can foster a sense of responsibility and respect towards our currency,” he added.

Beyond these cashrelated concerns, Cardoso outlined broader security challenges affecting the CBN’s operations, including limited availability of armed security personnel, especially in high-risk areas, delays in obtaining necessary security clearances for operations such as currency evacuations; interference in routine approvals, affecting operational efficiency, uncoordinated handling of cash-in-transit services, leading to unwarranted arrests and detentions and the need for stronger collaboration to combat illicit currency trading activities.

According to Cardoso, addressing these challenges requires a more structured approach, improved security protocols, and enhanced cooperation between regulatory agencies and law enforcement bodies.

