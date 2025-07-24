NAIP Lays Foundation For State-Of-The-Art Research Centre In Anambra

The Association of Industrial Pharmacists of Nigeria (NAIP) made a historic stride on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, as it broke ground on a state-of-the-art Research Centre at the Coordinated Wholesale Centre (CWC) in Oba, Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

This strategic initiative is part of NAIP’s broader plan to establish modern research centres across key Coordinated Wholesale Centres in Kano, Lagos, and Anambra. The centres will serve as central distribution hubs for pharmaceutical products and significantly reshape Nigeria’s pharmaceutical landscape.

The project is aligned with national efforts to combat drug insecurity and create a more organized and reputable pharmaceutical market that meets global standards. The groundbreaking was performed by Chief (Dr.) U.N.O. Uwaga, with His Royal Majesty, Igwe Ezechuamagha I of Ogidi Kingdom, serving as Guest of Honour.

In his welcome remarks, NAIP National Chairman, Pharm. (Sir) Bankole Aminu Ezebuilo, emphasized the significance of the development. “It is heartwarming that NAIP is laying this foundation in Anambra. I thank the Executive Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, for generously providing this land at no cost. I also appreciate the support of everyone present, especially Igwe Ezechuamagha I,” he stated.

Speaking at the event, Pharm. Azubuike Okwor, Past President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), praised Anambra’s pioneering role in pharmaceutical advancement. “Anambra has always been a pacesetter in pharmacy, particularly in the South East. With the leadership of the current NAIP Chairman, we will support this initiative to success,” he said.

Pharm. Olumide Akintayo, also a former PSN President, commended the vision behind the project. “Congratulations to NAIP for producing such an inspiring leader who is a son of the soil. Given what we’re seeing in Kano, I’m confident Anambra’s centre will be even more outstanding.”

The ceremony drew a high-profile crowd of stakeholders from across Nigeria’s pharmaceutical industry. Among the dignitaries present were past and current NAIP and PSN leaders, government officials, industry executives, and traditional rulers. Notable attendees included Pharm. Anthony Akhimien, Pharm. Olumide Akintayo, Pharm. I.G. Anukwu, Pharm. (Dr.) Oby Uchebo, Pharm. Chinedu Obi, Pharm. Gloria Chinwuko, Pharm. (Dr.) Egbuna Udeorah Chekwube, Pharm. Banji, Pharm. Ejiro Foyibo, and Pharm. Gbenga Falabi, among others.

The centre will feature advanced laboratories for quality assurance testing to ensure all pharmaceutical products meet both national and international standards before distribution. It will also house conference and training facilities to promote research, professional development, and collaboration within the industry.

A temperature-controlled warehouse is planned to store sensitive medical products in line with best practices, safeguarding their efficacy from production to delivery.

Pharm. Ezebuilo reiterated NAIP’s commitment to elevating pharmaceutical standards. “With the right infrastructure and support, we can raise the bar for pharmaceutical practice in Nigeria and across Africa,” he said.

This landmark event marks a significant leap for NAIP and the pharmaceutical community in Nigeria. It reflects a shared vision for innovation, public health improvement, and sustainable industry growth that will benefit both practitioners and the general public.