Naija Times publisher honoured with University of Roehampton Alumni Award

A media practitioner and publisher/editor-in-chief of Naija Times, an independent and online newspaper, Ehi Braimah, has been honoured in London with the prestigious Chancellor’s Alumni Award of the University of Roehampton which has 90,000 global alumni.

The award ceremony, held inside the campus of the university on Tuesday, saw Braimah Receiving the Alumni Innovation and Inspiration Award, being one of three Nigerians among the 20 recipients, recognised for outstanding achievements.

The citation read during the award ceremony praised Braimah for using Naija Times to influence change for an egalitarian society by promoting balanced and evidenced-based reporting, especially during critical events like the 2023 presidential election.

“Braimah is a prominent voice for political and economic reforms, maintaining rigorous standards of journalism and fighting corruption,” the citation explained. The other Nigerians who were also honoured were Humphrey Aghoghovbia Jr. and Marian Adejokun.

Speaking at the ceremony, the deputy vice chancellor, Prof Richard Keogh who stood in for the vice chancellor, Prof Jean-Noel Ezingeard, told the audience that the university is a modern institution with a long, rich and proud history. “As many of you know, our roots stretch back to the 1840s through the early work of our founding colleges,” Keogh said.

“Roehampton is a special place and I am truly delighted to welcome you to the 2024 Chancellor’s Alumni awards. We have a rich and vibrant global alumni network that continues to grow.

“Today’s event is significant as we celebrate the remarkable achievements, impact and contributions of Roehampton alumni. When you graduate, your connection to us does not end. We’re immensely grateful to our donor community of 500 individuals and volunteer community of 400 alumni, who have been mentoring our students. More than 400 students have benefited from the mentoring programme.

“We hold the distinction of being the longest serving provider of higher education for women in the UK, and our commitment to professional education, widening participation and transforming lives is as strong today as it was then.”

In her welcome remarks, Eleanor Merrick, Director of Business Development, Fundraising and Alumni Relations who founded the Roehampton alumni 10 years ago, said it was a good feeling having award recipients from different countries under the same roof to celebrate their remarkable achievements, adding that the reception was an opportunity for the alumni to interact and build formidable and long-lasting relationships.

Braimah used the occasion to present two copies of Naija Times’ book, ‘ For a Better Society’ to Prof Keogh for the university’s library.

The University of Roehampton was given its university title 20 years ago by the Privy Council, but it had existed previously as four colleges since the 18th century. Other members of the university community that attended the ceremony included Prof Sunitha Narendran, associate pro-vice chancellor, internationalisation and global engagement, and Prof Dan Nunan, Dean, Faculty of Business and Law.

Braimah’s family members, friends and associates were present to celebrate with him. Those present were his sister-in-law, Bukola Olakotan; aunt-in-law, Cynthia Ologunde; Sam Omatseye, chairman, the Nation newspaper editorial board, Engr. Clement Ede-Agege; Toni Kan, a PR expert and financial analyst; Dr. Toju Ogbe, a global PR strategist and cross-cultural leadership expert, and Matthew Odu, a chartered accountant.

After completing his MBA at the University of Roehampton in 2016, Braimah has continued to demonstrate remarkable commitment to excellence in his professional career by launching multiple media platforms.

As publisher of Naija Times, Braimah has made significant contributions to Nigerian media, using the platform to drive thought leadership and insightful journalism, especially through his column in the newspaper.

In addition to his role as a media practitioner, Braimah is the Deputy President of the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC), where his influence has been instrumental in fostering stronger business relationships between Nigeria and the United States.

His dedication to both media and international commerce reinforces his versatile leadership across multiple sectors. Braimah’s recognition by the University of Roehampton underscores the global impact of the institution’s alumni.

The Chancellor’s Alumni Award celebrates exceptional achievements and the innovative contributions made by Roehampton graduates around the world.

Aside from his media and business roles, Braimah is an active leader in Rotary. He currently serves as an Assistant Governor and chair of the Public Image Committee of Rotary International District 9112.

Braimah’s commitment to community service and improving Rotary’s public image further demonstrates his passion for making a difference, both locally and internationally.

