Naija Times Publisher Emerges District Gov Nominee Designate Of Rotary Int’l District 9112

The Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Naija Times and Lagos Post, Ehi Braimah, has emerged as the District Governor Nominee Designate of Rotary International District 9112, a development that positions him to serve as District Governor for the 2028-2029 Rotary year.

The announcement, made following the district’s nomination and election process, means Braimah will assume the leadership of one of Rotary’s most vibrant districts in Nigeria, comprising over 86 Rotary clubs and more than 2,300 Rotarians spread across sections of Lagos and parts of Ogun States.

In this role, he will be responsible for providing strategic leadership, strengthening club performance, driving humanitarian projects, promoting Rotary’s public image, and advancing the organisation’s service ideals across the district.

Braimah’s emergence has been widely acknowledged across Rotary and professional circles, with many citing his extensive leadership experience, professional achievements, and long-standing commitment to service as key strengths he brings to the role.

A seasoned public relations specialist, marketing strategist and media entrepreneur, Braimah is also a regular television pundit, writer, author, motivational speaker, mentor, public policy analyst, and member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

He is the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Neo Media and Marketing, a public relations, marketing, and event management agency delivering integrated communication solutions across various platforms.

He completed his MBA programme at the University of Roehampton, London in 2017, and was subsequently honoured with the institution’s Distinguished Chancellor’s Alumni Award in the Inspiration and Innovation Category in October 2024, in London.

Braimah is the Publisher and Editor in Chief of Naija Times and Lagos Post, two independent online newspapers he founded in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

He is a Fellow of the National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria and serves as Chairman of the Naija Times Journalism Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Naija Times.

He is also the Deputy President of the Nigerian American Chamber of Commerce and a mentor with the Tony Elumelu Entrepreneurship Programme.

With professional affiliations spanning over three decades, Braimah has been a member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and the Nigerian Institute of Management since 1993.

Within Rotary, he is a committed Rotarian and a member of the Rotary Club of Lagos, Rotary International District 9112. He currently serves as a Rotary regional leader in Africa Zone 22 and is a Past Assistant Governor.

His extensive Rotary service includes roles as Past President of his club, District Secretary, and chair of several district committees in both District 9112 and the defunct District 9110.

His current district and regional assignments include Chair of the District 9112 Public Image Committee, Assistant Rotary Public Image Coordinator for Africa Zone 22, Editor of Region 27 Magazine, and Coordinator of the 2026 Distict Team Learning Seminar (DTLS). He is also a Major Donor to The Rotary Foundation.

Reacting to his emergence, stakeholders within the district described the nomination as a reflection of Braimah’s consistent service, leadership capacity, and passion for advancing Rotary’s humanitarian mission.

Braimah is happily married and blessed with children.