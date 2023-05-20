Naija Times Hosts Third Diaspora Conversations

One of Nigeria’s leading online newspapers, Naija Times, is set to hold the third edition of its colloquium tagged, Naija Times Diaspora Conversations (NTDC). The conversations will be held via Zoom today at 7.30 pm. Participants will be drawn from a wide audience around the world. Nigerians in the Diaspora remain an important audience for Naija Times.

When the newspaper was founded three years ago, two sections; Diaspora News and Diaspora Files were deliberately created to connect with them. Five distinguished Nigerians are billed to discuss the topic, Cultural Transformation: An Imperative for National Development, at the event. They are Malam Naseer Kura, former President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and Executive Director of Kano-based NGO, Basic Rights Action.

He will be joined by Joe Onyenyili-Onuorah, a marketing communications professional and author as well as Debbie Akindele-Ojo, a fashion and beauty entrepreneur. She describes herself as a fair-minded and enterprise-oriented business owner. Others are Dr. Charles Omorodion, a UK-based accountant, chartered marketer, and leadership consultant, and US-based project manager, Nosa Osaikhuiwu, who is the Executive Director of the African Institute for Cultural and Economic Renaissance (AICER).

Speaking on what to expect today, Ehi Braimah, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Naija Times and Convener of the colloquium, said a clinical diagnosis of the Nigerian problem will reveal that we have to “change the way we think and behave” as the starting point of “cultural transformation.” “To move forward and enthrone transparent governance and begin the task of nation-building and development, our people and society must become culturally-oriented, “Braimah explained.

“The pervasive culture of impunity with- out consequences by our people will also be discussed,” he added. Braimah also noted that we do not have any other country to call our own, adding that Nigerians must work together to build a better and prosperous country. One of the speakers, NosaOsaikhuiwu, who is based in Houston, Texas, USA, shares the same views with the Publisher/EiC.

“We must do away with unethical behaviours and embrace a new culture that promotes the truth, honesty, fairness and integrity in all that we do,” Osaikhu- iwu wrote in an email to Naija Times. Naija Times Diaspora Conversations was launched on April 17, 2021 with the following objectives: engage our brothers and sisters in the Diaspora to give them a voice on the issues that affect us; find a common ground from the discussions and make recommendations to the government, and promote patriotism generally among Nigerians both at home and in the Diaspora.

The first edition of the colloquium discussed the security challenges in Nigeria while the second edition focused on the dilemma of home coming of Nigerians in the Diaspora and what needs to change. While Anikulapo will oversee media relations management and participants’ engagement of the colloquium, Akpandem James, Chairman of the Editorial Advisory Board of Naija Times, will serve as the rapporteur.