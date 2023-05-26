New Telegraph

May 26, 2023
Naija Super 8 Unveiling Ceremony Holds Today

All is set for the official unveiling ceremony of Naija Super 8 football competition, which will be today at the Supersport Studios, Lagos. The date for the ceremony was announced on Monday by the tournament organisers, Flykite Productions. At the ceremony, billed to be a glitzy affair, the 12 football clubs, two from each of the country’s six geo-political zones, which will take part in the zonal play-offs, will be revealed. The play-offs to determine zonal representatives will take place from 23-25 June at Eket Township Stadium in Akwa Ibom State.

Winners of the single-header matches will qualify for the Naija Super 8 finals to be held from 7-16 July at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, where they will be joined by two wildcard entries to be determined by the organisers. Qualification for the play- offs is based on a single criterion, which is for a club to be one of the two teams to poll the highest number of votes among clubs in a geo-political zone. The voting exercise, conducted by Deloitte, the global audit giant, ran from 10 April to 12 May.

