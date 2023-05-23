Naija Super 8 Unveiling Ceremony Holds Friday

The official unveiling ceremony of Naija Super 8 football competition will be held on Friday, May 26, at the SuperSport Studios in Lagos.

This was disclosed by Flykite Produc- tions, organisers of the competition, in a statement issued yesterday. According to the statement, the ceremony will, among other things, wit- ness the unveiling of the 12 football clubs, two from each of the country’s six geo-political zones, billed to partici- pate in the zonal play-offs, the first stage of the tournament.

The six winners of the single-match zonal duels, billed to hold from June 23 to 25 at Eket Town- ship Stadium in Akwa Ibom State, will qualify for the Naija Super 8 finals to be held from July 7 to 16 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, where they will be joined by two wild- card entries. To be unveiled per zone, two teams must have polled the highest number of fan votes during the voting exercise managed by internationally- reputed audit firm, Deloitte. Addition- ally, the ceremony will also witness the reveal of the tournament rules, team mentors, who are distinguished ex-Nigeria internationals; as well as sponsors of and partners to Naija Super 8.