May 28, 2023
Naija Super 8: Organisers Release Zonal Qualifiers Fixtures

lykite Productions, organisers of Naija Super 8, have revealed fixtures for the zonal qualifiers of the tournament at a glitzy official unveiling ceremony on Friday night.

The ceremony, which took place at MultiChoice Studios in Lagos and broadcast live on SuperSport, witnessed the announcement of results of the fan voting exercise authenticated by Deloitte, a renowned international audit firm.

The ticket to represent the North Central geo-political zone at the finals will be contested by City FC of Abuja and Lobi Stars of Makurdi, which had the zone’s highest vote tallies in the voting exercise.

The ticket for the North West geo-political zone is a head-on collision between Kano Pillars and Katsina United, while Yobe Stars and Gombe United contest the slot for the North East.

