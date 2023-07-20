Naija Super 8: Five Sporting Lagos Players Make Team Of The Tournament

Maiden Naija Super 8 winners, Sporting Lagos FC, have had five of their players included in the competition’s team of the tournament. Sporting Lagos, who just won promotion from the Nigeria National League (NNL) to the Nigeria Professional Football League, are represented by goalkeeper Christian Nwoke, left-back Chiemeka Nwokeji, centre back Aliu Salawudeen, midfielder Emmanuel Odafi and striker Joseph Alukwu in the team named by the Naija Super 8 technical committee of domestic football experts.

Lobi Stars, Akwa United and Remo Stars filled the other slots with two each. Named are midfielder Stephen Eneji and left-sided forward, Atule Joseph of Lobi Stars. Wisdom Ifiok Ndon, a central defender, and Cyril Olisema, an attacking midfielder, represent Akwa United in the all-star line-up. Remo Stars’ Sodiq Ismaila, a right full-back, and centre forward Isaac James complete the selection.