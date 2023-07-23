Naija Super 8: Domestic Football’s Hope of Deliverance

Before last Sunday, most fans of domestic football would struggle to recall the last time they saw a match venue turn into a ferocious cauldron of intimidating noise. That was what Lagos’ Mobolaji Johnson Arena became when Remo Stars of Ikenne faced Sporting Lagos in the final of the inaugural Naija Super 8 pre-season football competition organised by Flykite Productions.

Vuvuzelas wailed non-stop, as stands throbbed with rock concert-level hysteria. The intense fan fever, more appropriately, was El Clasico standard. It was unreal to me and others watching at the venue or on television. Nobody, I believe, thought a match be- tween two domestic teams could draw a capacity crowd of baying fans. The fan attendance was not unprecedented if one remembers the passionate following domestic club football commanded in the 70s and 80s.

Back then, I frequented the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium (née Liberty Stadium) to watch games, partly because I lived some 10 minutes away from there. But it was something that we thought we would no longer see again. Decades of fan apathy, induced by acute lack of excitement and everything in between, had rendered match venues credible imitations of fairly unruly libraries.

While the febrile atmosphere was a thing back then, football had not the appetite for glitz it now has. These days, it is showbiz and Flykite Productions, which I recently discovered have been successful with GOtv Boxing Night, produced a closing ceremony of im- modest glamour: lavish firework display, tasty-looking stage, cheerleaders and electric live musical performances by Portable, Seyi Vibez and Pheelz.

A mix of football and music, something the organisers have been doing with boxing, as I saw online. Every match day of the competition had musical performances. No surprises, therefore, that the fans were in seventh heaven. But it is safe to say it had been coming. The organisers, from the off, stated the primary objective of Naija Super 8 was the revival of fan affection for domestic football to get back bums on stadium seats. I think that unlike other football organisers in the country, they were aware that football without fans, however captivating, is the same as having a top-tier orchestra perform to an empty hall.

So, they decided on fan engagement and I think with that, they were on to a winner. The fans voted for the 12 teams that participated in the qualifying tournament, which was held at the Eket Township Stadium last month.

A 41-club list was offered to the fans for the voting process, authenticated by top-flight audit firm, Deloitte. Two clubs with the highest vote tallies per geo-political zone went into the qualifying phase, at which they had to play each other to determine the zonal representatives at the finals in Lagos. Of the 12 teams, six got eliminated in Eket, where fans defied back- to-back heavy rains to watch football and live musical performances.

The six clubs that qualified from Eket were joined by two wildcard entrants-Sporting Lagos, the eventual winners, and Akwa United, who fell in the semi-final. I would think that fan involvement was a big part of what convinced the corporate world that Naija Super 8 was something it should invest time and money in.

In the line-up were MultiChoice Nigeria, partners to Flykite Productions; Hero Lager, MTN, DStv, GOtv, Moniepoint, Pepsi and Custodian Assurance Plc, all sponsors. There was also SuperSport, the broadcast sponsors, who beamed every game of the qualifiers and finals live to continent-wide audiences.

The promise of more eyeballs via television, no debate, was part of the attraction for sponsors. But the property, Naija Super 8, still had to be deemed good to attract the support it got. It was impressive and, importantly, had been like none before because it was fan-centered.

That was new thinking, which I believe football in Nigeria needs. It may appear little, but one of the things that suggest to me that the organisers were intentional in their design was to have insurance cover for about 600 participants at Naija Super 8. That, for me, spoke of a lack of appetite for the “anyhowness” that characterizes the organization of domestic game.