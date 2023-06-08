Naija Super 8: Clubs Excited By Play-off Spots

Some of the football clubs that qualified for the Naija Super 8 zonal play-offs have expressed de- light at the opportunity to be part of the competition. While expressing their delight, the clubs also thanked their fans, whose votes earned them slots in the tournament play-offs scheduled to hold at the Eket Township Stadium, Akwa Ibom State, from 23-25 of June.

In a statement on the club’s official Twitter handle, Lobi Stars Club Vice-Chairman and CEO, Dominic Iorfa, dedicated the play-off slot to the club’s fans. “We dedicate this to the fans because their votes made it for us. Now they can enjoy the excitement with us.

“Moreover, this will serve as a morale booster as we prepare for the Federation Cup Quarter- finals. Our players have been exceptional this season and are determined to make the fans and Benue State government, who sponsors Lobi Stars proud,” he wrote.