Naija Star Search Season 2: OAP Do2tun Invites Afrobeats Talents To Online Audition

Following the success of its inaugural season, StarTimes and Trace TV are excited to announce the opening of auditions for Naija Star Search Season 2. The show is Nigeria’s biggest Afrobeats reality show, offering contestants the chance to win 20 million Naira worth of cash and prizes.

The online audition for Nigeria’s biggest Afrobeats show has begun and will end November 22, 2023, and OAP Do2tun has lent his voice to it on his social media pages to invite Afrobeats talents to participate in the online audition. Naija Star Search is a unique platform for aspiring Afrobeats stars to showcase their talent and compete to become the next big thing.

The show features a panel of renowned judges who provide feedback and mentorship to the contestants, helping them to develop their skills and reach their full potential. The winner of the show will receive 20 million Naira worth of cash and prizes, as well as a chance to work with some of the top Afrobeat producers and artists in the industry.

The season one had some of the most influential Afrobeats personalities as judges, mentors and guests, led by Afrobeats legend, Kenny Ogungbe, and supported by ace producer ID Cabasa and music artist Asha Gangali. “Naija Star Search Season 2 promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

Don’t miss this opportunity to showcase your talent and become the next Naija Star. Register now and get ready to rock the stage,” Lazarus Ibe- abuchi, PR Manager, StarTimes Nigeria said. The online audition is h o w e v e r open to individuals from age 18 and a b o v e with a passion for Naija music.

Participants can join the train with the submission of a one-minute cover of their favorite Afrobeat song, upload on social media handles using the hashtags – #NSS2 and #Nai- jaStarSearch.