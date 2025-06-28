Naija Food Festival Unveils Global Plan

…offers 10m cooking competition prize

Organisers of Africa’s largest food event, Naija Food Festival, have announced global expansion with the sole aim of showcasing Nigeria’s rich culinary heritage and vibrant culture to the world.

During a recent press briefing in Lagos, the organisers revealed plans for a multi-city tour to firmly establish Nigerian food, music, and community spirit on the global stage. The event will feature vibrant cultural performance, live cooking demonstration, stall showcase and family- friendly activities.

Distinguished guests at the event included Mr. Carlos Rojas-Arbulú, Deputy High Commissioner of Canada in Nigeria; Prof. Bobby J. Moroe, Consul-General of South Africa in Lagos; Mr. Abiola Qasim Oderinde, Founder of Naija Food Festival; Guinness World Record Breaker and Chef, Hilda Baci, and representatives of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, the Ministry of Youth Development and the Presidency.

Abiola Qasim Oderinde, the Festival founder, revealed a groundbreaking initiative of Naija Food Festival Cooking Competition as he said that the winner would receive N10,000,000 (ten million Naira) to kickstart his or her own restaurant business.

Oderinde said “Naija Food Festival is here to put Nigerian food, music, and community spirit firmly on the global map. Imagine a multi-sensory experience where every dish tells a story, every beat of the drum invites you to move and every smile reflects the warmth of our people.”

Guinness title holder, Hilda Baci, expressed her excitement about participating in the event, stating that the festival is beyond just exporting Nigerian culture, but creating an experience where people will not just taste the food, but experience Nigeria in its true form.

The Naija Food Festival’s global journey will kick off in Canada from August 9 to 10, followed by that of the USA from September 20 to 21, London, UK; October 4 to 5, South Africa; November 13 to 14, Abuja, Nigeria; December 13 to 14 and climax in Lagos from December 20 to 21.

Naija Food Festival promises an immense experience with two concerts involving 25 entertainers, and five master chefs.