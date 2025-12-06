The Director of the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA), Olayiwola Nurudeen Awakan, has disclosed that the NAIJA Flavour 2025 organised by NTDA, is designed to showcase the best of Nigeria’s tour- ism offerings, with over 2, 000 Diasporas and 50 local vendors, among others expected.

Awakan said the event, which will be staged on December 13, 2025, at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, makes a return after a break for some years, bigger and better, promising to be colourful, entertaining and fulfilling with something for everyone to savour.

Some of the features of the event, according to him, include; a marketplace of culture, entrepreneurship, food, fashion, games, musical concerts, and live theatre.

“NAIJA Flavour is to display our food, which is our identity, and to feel the vibes of Nigeria,” he said. Adding, “The essence of NAIJA Flavour is to celebrate the flavours of our culture, the vibrancy of our creativity, and the growing power of tourism as an economic driver under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

‘‘Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda emphasises economic growth, creative industry expansion, SME development, and sustainable value creation.” Awakan further said, “Nigeria is not just a country, we are a global vibe, es- pecially in December. Our December has become world famous.

“Detty December” is a period when the world comes to us to taste our culture, feel our music, eat our food, wear our fashion, and immerse themselves in the energy that makes Nigeria unforgettable. It will be a space where businesses meet opportunities, where SMEs gain customers and partners, and where tourism becomes a real economic force.

“If culture is our asset, then SMEs are the engine that drives tourism revenue.

Through Naija Flavour, we are giving these businesses visibility, access, and platforms to thrive. “To deepen the tourism experience, we are proud to present a theatrical production, titled; “Echoes of the Drums” written by my humble self, directed by the renowned Isioma Williams, and produced through a strategic NTDA collaboration with the Guild of Theatre Arts Drummers (GOTHAD).

Together, we are using theatre as a tool for tourism storytelling and cultural preservation.” Awakan appreciated the partnership with the National Institute for Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) for capacity building and hospitality integration, the National Troupe of Nigeria for performance support, the Centre for Black and African Arts and Civilization (CBAAC) for cultural collaboration, National Film and Video Censors Board for regulatory guidance, and Guild of Theatre Arts Drummers (GOTHAD) for co-producing a theatrical showcase.