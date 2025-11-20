Naija Culture & Food Fiesta Heralds Nigeria’s Pride, Celebration

The serene Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, venue of the Naija Culture & Food Fiesta 2025, came alive with the sights, sounds and flavors of Nigeria.

The event, held penultimate Saturday, brought together food lovers, fashion enthusiasts, families, and culture seekers for a day filled with unforgettable experiences.

Guests sauntered through the Village Food Market, sampling dishes from over 40 food vendors, each offering a unique taste of Nigeria’s diverse culinary landscape.

Children had their own space to play and explore, while families and music lovers enjoyed live performances ranging from traditional rhythms to modern Afrobeat, ensuring there was something for everyone.

Fashion also took centre stage, with local designers showcasing vibrant and innovative styles that celebrated Nigeria’s rich heritage. Throughout the day, attendees engaged with interactive experiences, explored cultural displays, and discovered the creativity that defines modern Naija culture.