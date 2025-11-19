Naija Culture & Food Fiesta 2025: Day Of Nigerian Pride, Celebration

The serene Muri Okunola Park, Victoria Island, Lagos, venue of the Naija Culture & Food Fiesta 2025, came alive with the sights, sounds, and flavours of Nigeria.

The event, held penultimate Saturday, brought together food lovers, fashion enthusiasts, families, and culture seekers for a day filled with unforgettable experiences.

Guests sauntered through the Village Food Market, sampling dishes from over 40 food vendors, each offering a unique taste of Nigeria’s diverse culinary landscape.

Children had their own space to play and explore, while families and music lovers enjoyed live performances ranging from traditional rhythms to modern Afrobeat, ensuring there was something for everyone.

Fashion also took centre stage, with local designers showcasing vibrant and innovative styles that celebrated Nigeria’s rich heritage. Throughout the day, attendees engaged with interactive experiences, explored cultural displays, and discovered the creativity that defines modern Naija culture.

Organised by Prodigyy Production, this year’s edition of Naija Culture & Food Fiesta was a celebration of who we are, our food, our culture, and our people. Attendees left inspired and proud of the richness of Nigerian culture.

The Prodigyy Production is a specialised event, stage engineering, and set design company. With a passion for pushing boundaries and creating innovative experiences, their talented team of designers, technicians, and artists collaborates to bring the vision of artists and event organisers to life.

The organisers have assured that Naija Culture & Food Fiesta 2026 promises to be even bigger, more vibrant, and more immersive than ever before.