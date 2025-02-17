NAICOM, UNDP, NIA, NCRIB Line To Promote Insurance Literacy

Share

As part of efforts to boost penetration and instil confidence in the public, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) recently undertook insurance literacy and consumer protection campaign to Wuse Market in Abuja.

The campaign, tagged “Insurance Literacy and Consumer Protection Campaign: A UNDP (Nigeria) Project 2025,” aim to enhance financial resilience and promote inclusive insurance as a vital tool for reducing poverty and building financial inclusion.

The UNDP representative, Mrs Bukola Ifemade, welcomed participants to the event and expressed appreciation to all stakeholders.

Some of the key discussion points were Fire and Special Perils Insurance, bordering around Compensating traders for losses or damages caused by fire, storms, floods, and impact by vehicles or animals. n Transit Insurance: Provides immediate financial compensation for losses or damages during transportation.

Accident Insurance: Offers financial compensation for injuries or deaths resulting from accidents. Life Insurance: A vital tool for leaving inheritance for dependents in the event of untimely death.

The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, represented by Mr. Kenneth Aroh, emphasised NAICOM’s core mandate to protect policyholders and regulate the insurance industry.

Other stakeholders, including the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) and the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), also participated in the campaign, providing guidance on purchasing genuine insurance policies and verifying their authenticity.

Representative of the NIA, Mrs Toyin Akinmoya, explained to the participants how to verify a genuine insurance policy by visiting www.niip.ng or www.askiid. ng. The campaign was also marked by a group photograph and the distribution of awareness items, such as face caps, t-shirts, and flyers.

