NAICOM seeks pact with NOA to boost benefits of insurance

The Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission, NAICOM Mr. Olorundare Sunday Sunday has paid a courtesy visit on the Director General of the National Orientation Agency, NOA Mallam Lanre IssaOnilu. T

he visit is to explore ways of collaborating in order to give Nigerians the right orientation with regard to insurance by leveraging their strategic network/reach-out to Nigerians on benefits of insurance. In his remark, the DG NOA enjoined NAICOM to leverage on its structure, reach, platforms as well as understanding of the locality where they have presence and promised to work closely with NAICOM. In addition, he gave a personal testimony when in 2007 his private car was stolen, but thanks to insurance the claim was promptly settled.