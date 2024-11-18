NAICOM Seeks More Nigerians’ Participation In Islamic Insurance

Share

As uncertainty in global economic space persists, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) industry regulator has reemphasised the importance of Islamic insurance to individuals and the economy.

Speaking in Lagos at the 2nd edition of African Takaful and Non-Interedt (Islamic) Finance Conference themed: “Islamic Finance and Takaful; Building Resilience in a Volatile World,” the Commissioner for Insurance, Olusegun Omosehin, said the need for innovative solutions had become paramount as everyone continues to navigate an era marked by economic volatility, environmental challenges, and social upheavals.

According to him, “while conventional financial systems often fall short in addressing the multifaceted risks faced by individuals and communities, Islamic finance offers a unique perspective rooted in ethical principles and social responsibility.

“Islamic finance is not merely a set of financial products; it is a comprehensive system promoting fairness, transparency, and risk-sharing. At its core, it encourages investors to consider the social, ethical, and environmental implications of their financial decisions.

This holistic approach is particularly relevant today, where the consequences of financing extend beyond mere profit and loss.”

He said, driven by increasing demand for Shariah-compliant financial services, Islamic finance in Nigeria was growing rapidly, stressing that the sector accounted for approximately two per cent to three per cent of Nigeria’s total financial market, valued at $3.8 billion.

“Sukuk dominates the market at 59.3 per cent, followed by non-interest banks at 39.8 per cent, and Islamic funds and Takaful at 0.9 per cent. The Islamic financial industry comprises four non-interest finance banks, five Takaful companies, 15 microfinance institutions, and 10 non-bank financial institutions.

“Central to Islamic finance is the concept of Takaful, or Islamic insurance. Unlike conventional insurance, which often involves risk transfer and interest, Takaful is a Shariah-compliant form of insurance based on mutual cooperation and shared responsibility.

Participants contribute to a common fund, which is used to support those in need, fostering a sense of community and solidarity,” he added.

He recalled that in a world where climate change, health crises, and economic instability threatened livelihoods, “Takaful offers a resilient framework that provides not only financial protection but also a safety net that empowers individuals and communities to recover from adversities.

“By promoting risksharing and collective responsibility, Takaful helps mitigate the impact of unforeseen events, enabling families and businesses to bounce back more effectively.

“The principles of Islamic finance and Takaful are especially pertinent in enhancing resilience through risk mitigation, social justice and sustainable development.

“Permit me to briefly re-emphasise the three key ways they contribute: Risk Mitigation: Islamic finance encourages diversification and ethical investment, reducing exposure to high-risk ventures.

Takaful, specifically, spreads risks among participants, making it easier for individuals to access necessary financial support during crises. “Social Justice: The emphasis on fairness and equity in Islamic finance ensures that even.

