NAICOM restates need for operators’ adherence to corporate governance

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has again emphasised the need for operators in the insurance sector to adhere strictly to corporate governance structure in the discharge of their duties. Giving the advice at the 2023 Insurance Industry Professionals’ Forum in Abeokuta, Ogun State, the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Sunday Thomas, said governance played a significant role in the long term survival of business entities, adding that many big business entities collapsed due to poor governance structure.

He also said efforts were ongoing to conclude work on the 10-Year Nigerian Insurance Industry Strategic Master Plan, which will identify and address some of the key challenges of the sector, among others.

According to him, the sector has come to the realisation of the need to be strategic in its response to emerging challenges. He said the next phase of the Commission’s quest for a safe, strong and stable insurance sector in Nigeria was the implementation of a Risk-Based Capital (RBC) for the sector, which in turn will boost trust and confidence in the sector.

“On a positive note, the sector has come to the realization of the need to be strategic in its response to the emerging challenges.

The regulator reiterated the compelling need for a more collaborative disposition of operators in the industry to strategic initiatives of the Commission designed to reposition the industry, stressing that it is only in an environment of harmony and cooperation that the Nigerian insurance industry can collectively be focused on resolving the problems that confront this industry.

Thomas submitted that NAICOM would continue to extend its usual hand of fellowship to the industry to work together for the good of the Nigerian insurance industry.

Also at the event, he advocated that new skills from operators would be key to tackle new and emerging risks going forward.

They noted that to navigate this ‘new normal’ that has come to stay, insurance industry must develop a wide range of new skill sets and orientation which enables adaptability and agility.

Thomas urged the industry to adopt strategic foresight, continuous learning and development as well as effective communication and transparency, all of which, he said, require adjusting operating models and workflow processes in doing business today.

Disclosing that there has been an increased awareness of climate-related risks and their potentially devastating effects on society, he added that this had increased focus on the significance of Environmental, Social and Governance(ESG) factors in insurers’ underwriting business as well as in investment portfolios.

He said: “insurers in Nigeria control assets, many of which are held over the long term, subject the insurance sector to significant ESG risk. Regulatory requirements to enhance ESG disclosures and considerations, are gaining global popularity and key stakeholders, including major institutional investors, increasingly desirous of greater ESG accountability from insurers.”

To successfully compete in a new Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity (VUCA) environment, he charged insurers to develop a new set of tools and methods and apply them swiftly and thoroughly.

He listed some of the most essential taxonomies to include; strategic savviness (vision), artificial intelligence (understanding and clarity) and organizational agility (agility and virtual).

In recognition of the realities of today’s changing world and the increasing utilisation of e-platforms as necessitated by recent changes in the world, especially, the outbreak of COVID-19, he said the commission had implemented a lot of technological transformation programmes such as the deployment of Business Process Management(BPM) Solution and the NAICOM Portal Projects which were concluded in 2021 and went live in 2022.

The BPM, he stressed, was currently being used to process relevant applications while the NAICOM Portal remains the focal point for generation of unique policy identification numbers for all policies as well as repository for statistical data including verification of insurance policies issued in Nigeria.

While reiterating the compelling need for a more collaborative disposition of operators in the industry to strategic initiatives of the commission designed to reposition the industry, he stressed that, "it is only in an environment of harmony and cooperation that the Nigerian insurance industry can collectively be focused on resolving the problems that confront this industry."

On his part, President, Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Mr. Edwin Igbiti, while speaking on the theme of the conference, which is; ‘Sustainability Of The Insurance Industry In The VUCA Environment,’ noted that in today’s rapidly changing world, the insurance industry is faced with unique challenges stemming from the volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity (VUCA) that characterises the environment.

As professionals in this field, he said: “it is crucial that we come together to address these challenges and explore innovative solutions that will ensure the sustainability of our businesses.”

This conference, he stressed, provided the perfect platform to exchange knowledge, engage in insightful discussions, and learn from the experiences and strategies of industry experts.

“Throughout the conference, we will delve into topics such as adaptive strategies for mitigating risks in the VUCA environment, leveraging technological advancements to enhance operational efficiency and customer experience, and developing sustainable insurance products to meet the evolving needs of consumers,” he pointed out.

Believing the conference will serve as a catalyst for innovation and collaboration within the insurance industry, he urged stakeholders to harness the power of collective wisdom and expertise to navigate the VUCA environment and ensure a sustainable future for their respective businesses.

Declaring the conference opened, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo, who was represented by the Asoju-Oba of Egbaland, Chief Jonathan Oluwole Odekunle, urged insurance industry to live up to expectation of the insuring public, while giving his royal blessings to the occasion.

He promised the insurance industry continuous support of the Royal Family in the midst of risks that needs to be mitigated through insurance.