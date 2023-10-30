NAICOM restates commitment to sector’s growth via technology

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has reaffirmed its commitment for an enabling environment to enhance the growth and development of the insurance industry. The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Sunday Thomas, said this at the United Capital Securities Ltd. CEO Roundtable Breakfast Forum sponsored by the United Capital Plc in Lagos. The theme for the 2023 roundtable is: “Technology as a Critical Driver of Growth and Transformation in the Nigerian Insurance Landscape.” Thomas said the commission would continue to focus on deployment of technology to increase access to insurance products across the country.

“As a regulator, we need to really push our technology so that people can get to know not only from the point of servicing; also creative thinking is key. “In deployment of technology in the insurance sector, the regulator has the responsibility of awareness creation, standard setting, the government has to provide the infrastructure, education is very central,” he said. According to him, technology is key for insurance growth and development. Thomas said the commission was moving beyond compliance to developmental processes that would transform the sector. He said education was key in driving technology to boost economic growth and development. “Our payment system as advanced as it is, is still epileptic, infrastructure is key to driving technogy before the capacity the technology can bring to the economy can be explored. “We have the responsibility of creating an enabling environment for the insurance sector to grow. “We set the minimum operating standard for technology in the industry years ago, that’s why some of our initiatives are compelling operators to align with technology,” Thomas said.

“Today, you cannot bring your papers to the commisison to say that you want to renew, nobody will take it from you, you have to go back to your office, and upload those documents and you will be ready to print your certificate from your office. “When we started this portal, people will first of all resistant, information is no longer secret, you are now open to the world. We have quality control in the IT department,” he said.