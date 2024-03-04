NAICOM: Renewed hope as regulatory reforms boost claims, assets

For an industry that traditionally should be a pillar of hope to individuals and corporate organisations, the norm in the country’s insurance sector was different as reports were nothing to write home about. Oddities Rather than boost investor and policyholders’ confidence, the sector was ravaged with distrust filled with operators, who relied on ‘small prints’ in their policy documents and a disorganised market to fleece the few policyholders.

The situation, which did not only spell doom for the industry, also had a wide ranging effect on the general economy as the financial standings cascaded freely, thereby dampening the sector’s financial contribution to the federation account. Basically, the major grievance held against the industry was non-payment of claims. Despite the aggressive marketing to get clients patronise their products, it became herculean for claims to be paid when losses occurred. The general slogan among Nigerians and foreigners operating within the system became ‘Nigrrian insurance companies don’t pay claims.

’ This highly damning identity pulled down the sector completely and placed it in an unpopular position among its counterparts in other countries. Thus, despite Nigeria having the largest human population in Africa and also the richest in terms of resources, the country’s insurance penetration remained at less than two per cent and contributing less than five percent to the Gross Domestic Product (GPD). However, determined to see a positive change manifest in the sector, operators took to the drawing board to redesign their approach, especially the insuring public. Taking positive steps Several reforms, tools and mechanism were deployed to engage the people in order to drag the sector out of the doldrums.

The magic wand that, however, broke the jinx was the regulator giving energy to the operators’ basic obligation to their clients, which is to pay claims as and when due. This push, which came with a regulatory sanction that forced the insurers to comply, has seen the sector witnessing a positive change as policyholders testify to receiving their claims whenever they suffer losses. With claims payment as his top priority when he emerged the Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Sunday Thomas has reorientate the minds of the operators while also boosting the confidence of policyholders.

Thus, in the last few years, the Nigerian insurance sector has gradually transformed from the odd side of the financial sector to becoming the muscle of the economy. In an interview granted last year, Thomas, while reinforcing his position on penalising claims defaulting operators, said: “As part of our regulatory mandate, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), will not waste time to sanction all insurance companies who fail to pay outstanding insurance claims. “Already, NAICOM has directed all insurance companies to commence publications of all outstanding claims in their records because some of them do not have full documentation, which is not appropriate as companies are expected to settle their claims naturally. “We have also said it that there would be consequences for disobeying the Commission’s directive in that regard, one of which will be naming and shaming the defaulting companies because we are doing a lot to ensure insurance companies live up to their responsibility as regard payment of claims.” Moving from a sector that was greeted with apathy for years, the