NAICOM: Reinforcing Public Interest In Building Insurance Cover

Share

The need to ensure proper and adequate insurance cover for public buildings and building under construction was reenacted by NAICOM last week as the Federal Government takes the issue of building collapse more seriously, Sunday Ojeme writes

Last year, the Federal Government tasked stakeholders in the building and construction sector to close ranks and find lasting solutions to incessant building and structural collapse across the country.

A sad tale that always leaves in its trail several loss of lives and property. The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Senator John Ewa Eno, gave the charge at the national conference on the building/ construction sector themed: “Adherence to Standard Practices: Bedrock of Sustainable Development in the Building/Construction Sector organised by Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

The country has witnessed rampant cases of building and structural collapses in the recent times. “I am aware of the several efforts by some on this matter.

My mandate to you on this crucial matter, is to ensure safer, more reliable structures. This forum affords me a chance to relate with relevant stakeholders in the industry, to unite and collaborate for the common purpose of safety.

To ensure protection for the citizens at all levels, the insurance sector for long has remained committed to ensuring that public buildings and buildings under construction are adequately insured for the safety of occupants and other third party interests.

Although successive campaigns have been ongoing in this regard, available reports, however, revealed that stakeholders have been flouting the insurance rules.

Building collapse report

According to the Building Collapse Prevention Guild, Nigeria witnessed 635 building collapses cases between 1974 and November 5, 2024.

Lagos State recorded the highest cases with over 351 buildings caving in the last 50 years. In all of these, neither were the third party victims adequately compensated, if they were compensated at all, nor the culprits prosecuted and sentenced.

This is despite the laws in place to enable the government teach developers and building owners how not to cut corners in an attempt to maximise profits.

Ending menace

However, as part of renewed enforcement, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) convened a group to put the lull on the policy to rest.

The Joint Committee on Insurance for Public Buildings and Buildings Under Construction initiated by the Commission is to propel enforcement by involving stakeholders to ensure the expected target.

Last week, member of the Committee met again to discuss progress and challenges in implementing insurance regulations for public buildings and buildings under construction.

The meeting was chaired by the Deputy Commissioner for Insurance, Finance and Administration, Mr. Ekerete Ola Gam-Ikon. Mr. Gam-Ikon briefed the members from the quantity surveying profession on NAICOM’s enforcement efforts, which have commenced with third-party motor insurance, stressing that the same was being extended to public buildings and buildings under construction.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration with regulatory agencies and highlighted the commission’s focus on claims settlement, citing the example of a fire incident at a Cash and Carry supermarket where insured parties received prompt claim payments.

The committee discussed implementation progress, with the representative from development control indicating that they have started enforcing insurance requirements since January 2025 but are awaiting necessary documents to commence full enforcement.

Other stakeholders, including the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) and the Federal Fire Service, shared their perspectives on the importance of complete documentation, risk assessment, and insurance coverage.

Considering past commitments to ensure adequate insurance cover in this regard and the obvious failure to compensate third partied who have been victims of several building collapses across the country with attendant loss of lives, the ball is now in NAICOM’s court to usher in a significant change in the system.

These collapses not only result in the loss of invaluable human lives but also lead to significant financial burden for the government and communities.

Perceived conspiracy

While governments at all levels have continued to undermine the enormity of the disasters, what has also been largely obvious is the impunity enjoyed by the culprits, many of whom are said to be highly connected to those in power.

With the cases increasing by the day, one could easily recall an incident that involved one of the country’s biggest developers, whose project under construction somewhere in Lagos, collapsed and killed over 30 workers. Tragedy had struck when the six

These collapses not only result in the loss of invaluable human lives but also lead to significant financial burden for the government and communities

storey building under construction in Lekki area of the state collapsed and killed the workers.

The state government had argued that the collapsed building had been sealed by the building control agency and served contravention notice for exceeding the approved floors, but the promoters continued the construction.

“In a brazen act of defiance and impunity, the owners of the building, the promoters of the project criminally unsealed the property and continued building beyond the approved floors until the unfortunate incident, which has led to loss of lives,” it said.

Amid the euphoria and agitation, the case suddenly fizzled out after some back and forth at the court and the culprits walking away without receiving the punishment he deserved.

Further investigation revealed that ‘powers from above’ intervened to bury the matter while the families of the decaesed were left in the cold.

Government’s failure to fully prosecute these culprits other than confisticating the property, some of which are later released to the original owners, is nothing short of compromise, an embarrassment and amplification of lawlessness.

Insurance Act/penalties

Specifically, Nigeria’s Insurance Act made provisions for public buildings and buildings under construction to be insured for the benefit of the third parties.

The law has been flouted over and over again, a development that has compelled the country’s insurance regulator to move from one part of the country to the other just to acquaint the state governments on the need to enforce the laws.

What is, however, obvious is that despite the sensitisation, more public buildings and buildings under construction have continued to collapse and killing people alongside destroying properties without the government lowering the axe harshly on offenders.

While the policies for building under construction and public building have been existing for years, records and reports from collapsed building incidents reveal that neither developers nor landlords, and even government, in most cases, take insurance to cover their workers or tenants.

According to the policy as spelt out in the Insurance Act, all public buildings, including schools, hospitals, and commercial spaces, must be insured against liabilities arising from loss, bodily injury, or property damage caused by various perils like collapse, fire, earthquake, storm, or flood.

Failure to insure public buildings can lead to penalties, including a fine of N100,000 or one-year imprisonment, or both.

In addition, insurance of buildings under construction policy is an essential requirement for anyone involved in the construction or ownership of multi-storey buildings in Nigeria. It provides a safety net against potential risks that may arise during the construction process.

This policy ensures that contractors, owners, and agents are held accountable for any negligence that may result in bodily harm, property damage, or fatality to the public.

Experts’ views

While expressing regrets about the collapse of a seven storey building in Banana Island, Lagos State, the leadership of Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) had noted that the collapse brought to questioning the continuous recalcitrance of building contractors to adhere to extant regulatory prescriptions concerning public buildings in the country.

A former President of the Council, Rotimi Edu, regretted the collapse, describing it as a case of negligence by the building experts, who undertook the construction.

Edu seized the opportunity to underscore the sensitivity of public buildings necessitating the need for builders and owners to imbibe insurance policies such as Public Liability, Contractors All Risk (CAR) and other prescription of Section 64 & 65 of the Insurance Act, with regard to public buildings.

“If these insurance policies had been in place, the risk of total loss incurred by the owners of the collapsed buildings would have been greatly reduced,’ he noted.

Besides the Banana Island experience, as well as many others in the past, similar incidence of a high rise block of luxury flats under construction in the neighborhood of Ikoyi in Lagos occurred in which several persons were killed.

Edu had also advised professionals in built industry to pay more attention to all specifications of building construction to avoid incessant building collapse that had claimed several lives.

As a way out, he said that the issue of enforcement of relevant laws that will ensure that contractors are not negligent in discharging their responsibilities, including all required insurance policies, should not be held with kid-gloves.

According to him, there are many buildings across the country that are not proper and fit for human habitation.

Also, a former Chairman of NIA, Ganiyu Musa, said the association in collaboration with the NAICOM were engaging federal and state governments to ensure the full implementation of the compulsory insurance law.

Amid the obvious negligence on the part of developers, landlords and government, the insurance industry, back-to-back, has continued to disseminate information on the importance of building insurance.

Last line

As the regulator takes further steps to ensure developers and building owners take the insurance policy seriously, it is only hoped that the current zeal does not fizzle out like the past ones that have put the everything on ground zero.

Share