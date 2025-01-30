NAICOM, Police Set Up Committee On Vehicle Insurance

Share

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) have inaugurated a joint committee on enforcement of compulsory insurance laws.

The inauguration on Thursday follows the declaration of commitment by the Inspector General of Police to enforce motor vehicle insurance effective 1st February 2024.

The inaugural meeting took place, at NAICOM’s headquarters in Abuja, according to a press statement made available to newsmen.

The Commissioner for Insurance was represented by the Deputy Commissioner for Insurance, Finance and Administration Mr Ekerete Ola Gam-Ikon, while the Police Force team was led by DCP Mallum Maina.

The committee was mandated, amongst others, to develop and implement strategies for enforcing compulsory insurance in Nigeria, ensure compliance with compulsory insurance policies as mandated by the Insurance Act and other related laws and foster synergy and collaboration between NAICOM and NPF.

The committee is expected to provide training and capacity-building programs for personnel of both organizations on compulsory insurance.

Its scope of work includes evaluating existing challenges in enforcing compulsory insurance and proposing solutions, developing protocols for joint enforcement operations of compulsory insurance and recommending policy reforms to strengthen insurance compliance amongst others.

The joint committee’s inauguration marks a significant step towards ensuring that all vehicle owners comply with compulsory insurance laws. This collaboration aims to promote a safer and more secure environment for all road users.

