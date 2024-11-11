New Telegraph

November 11, 2024
NAICOM Picks Board For Insurance Firm

National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has appointed interim board for African Alliance Insurance Company, following the sack of its board and management.

The appointed interim board and management members include: Dr Haruna Mustapha as chairman, Mr Jacob Erhabor as managing director, Mr Wasiu Amao, executive director (technical), Ms Oremeyi Longe, executive director (finance), Mr Anthony Achebe, non-executive director and Halimatu M. Khabeeb, non-executive director.

Also, the Commissioner for Insurance, Olusegun Omosehin instructed the Board of African Alliance Insurance Plc to address and settle all outstanding claims from customers and to present a turnaround plan due to concerns over delayed payments to annuitants.

