NAICOM, Partners Strategise On Innovative Solutions Devt

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), in partnership with leading development organisations, formally announced the commencement of the Inclusive Insurance Innovation Challenge (IIIC) Nigeria 2025.

The initiative is designed to serve as a transformational platform for developing innovative solutions that expand insurance coverage to underserved and excluded populations across the country.

Delivering his remarks at the event, Mr. Kenneth Aroh, Head of Innovation at NAICOM, reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to strengthening Nigeria’s insurance ecosystem through innovation-driven interventions.

He outlined the key components of the programme, which include structured mentorship and coaching for participating teams, regulatory guidance to ensure compliance with standards, and advocacy aimed at promoting impactful and inclusive insurance solutions.

Mr. Aroh commended the institutions whose contributions continue to advance the initiative. The 2025 edition is sponsored by Financial Sector Deepening Africa (FSDA), hosted by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), and supported by NAICOM and the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA).

He further announced that preparations are underway for the next edition, the Inclusive Insurance Innovation Challenge Nigeria 2.0 (2026), which is expected to scale up engagement and participation across the insurance and technology sectors.

Public institutions, insurers, InsurTech companies, donors, and private-sector stakeholders have been encouraged to join the collaborative effort as planning progresses.

The Challenge seeks to accelerate the development of an inclusive insurance landscape in Nigeria and strengthen mechanisms that ensure no segment of the population is left without adequate risk protection.