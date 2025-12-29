NAICOM: Nigeria’s Population Presents Opportunity For Islamic Insurance

…hosts Takaful Advisory Council

The Takaful Advisory Council (TAC) has engaged the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) on issues relating to the growth and development of Takaful insurance business in Nigeria.

Welcoming Members of the Council, the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, commended TAC for its commitment and contributions to the development of Takaful insurance in the country.

He described the meeting as an interactive session aimed at identifying areas for expansion and improvement within the Takaful insurance sub-sector.

Mr. Omosehin noted that Nigeria’s population of over 200 million people presented a significant opportunity for the growth of Takaful insurance, stressing that the market potential cuts across religious boundaries. He emphasized that the key challenge was in harnessing this potential through increased participation and awareness.

The Commissioner further praised the Council for its efforts in strengthening the Takaful insurance business. The Commissioner further explained the structural background and core mandate of NAICOM, highlighting its responsibility to ensure industry stability, protect policyholders, and promote sustainable growth.

He noted that the ongoing reforms in the insurance industry is aimed at strengthening operators and safeguarding consumers. He also underscored the Commission’s developmental role, describing it as critical to the growth of the industry.

He recalled that on July 31, 2025, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu signed into law the Nigerian Insurance Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025, which formally recognizes Takaful insurance as part of Nigeria’s insurance business framework, describing the development as a major milestone for the industry.