NAICOM, NCAA Reinforce Commitment For Aviation Sector Coverage

The collaboration with government agencies by the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) received a boost last week as the Commission strengthened its resolve to deploy a wholesome insurance coverage in the aviation sector.

The decision was unveiled during the inauguration of a Joint Technical Committee by the NAICOM and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) at the head office of the insurance industry regulator.

The Commissioner for Insurance and CEO of the National Insurance Commission, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, was represented by the Deputy Commissioner, Technical, Dr. Usman Jankara, while the NCAA team was led by the Deputy General Manager, Financial Health & Aviation Insurance, Mrs. Rominiyi F. Dorcas.

Addressing the participants, Jankara said the inauguration was marking the beginning of a new collaboration. He stressed that the National Insurance Commission’s primary responsibility was to regulate the insurance industry’s business activities and safeguard the interests of policyholders.

This comes in response to misconceptions that the Commission only serves the interests of insurance operators, rather than balancing the needs of both parties.

He said by emphasising the Commission’s core mandate, the Commission aimed to reassure the public that their protection is a top priority.

It was emphasised that the primary objective of the joint Technical Committee is to reaffirm the Commission’s long-standing commitment to safeguarding the interests of policyholders.

In the event of any accident or incident, the Committee ensures that all affected third parties receive fair compensation and are properly indemnified.

He emphasised the need for flexibility and automation of processes, expressing confidence in the committee’s ability to deliver due to the caliber of its members.

According to details from the meeting, the terms of reference for the joint committee, include verification of certificate of insurance and other insurance related documents of airline operators, affiliate agencies, and NCAA service providers, provide technical support to NCAA on insurance matters, coordinate /facilitate resolutions of complaints of airline operators on insurance covers and services during periodic meetings and provide advice to NCAA on all aviation insurance related matters bordering on adequacy and validity.

Others are coordinate trainings/ workshop/awareness programmes for NCAA/NAICOM and its stakeholders on aviation insurance, coordinate training on insurance and aviation matters organise and attend periodic meetings of both organisations, carry out periodic review of the minimum insurance cover requirements by all persons/group of persons having a duty as operator/provider in the aviation sector to maintain adequate insurance for their operations during periodic meetings, organise and attend periodic meetings with airline operators and insurance providers and carry out any other tasks as the collaboration allows.

