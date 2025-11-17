NAICOM, Ministry Of Interior Explore Opportunities For Economic Growth

Following a strategic expansion aimed at contributing significantly to the economy, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has opened up discussions with the Ministry of Interior in order to explore areas of opportunities in that regard.

To this end, the Commissioner for Insurance, Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, paid a visit to the ministry to confer with the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, marking a significant milestone in the country’s insurance landscape.

The visit, led by Omosehin, aimed to discuss critical developments and explore collaborative opportunities for national economic growth. In his remarks, the CfI commended the Honorable Minister for his landmark achievements at the Ministry and reaffirmed NAICOM’s role as an adviser to government on insurance matters.

He also highlighted the Commission’s commitment to partnering with the Ministry to deepen insurance penetration and enhance data exchange synchronization. In response, the Honorable Minister thanked the CFI for the visit and commended NAICOM’s efforts in restoring public trust and confidence in the insurance sector.

The Minister also urged the sector to improve on quality of service to Nigerians and create innovative solutions to modern lifestyles. He acknowledged the insurance sector’s pivotal role in economic development, emphasizing that “you cannot grow an economy without growing your insurance sector.”

He maintained that the Ministry of Interior remained committed to driving innovative solutions that protect Nigerian citizens while optimizing government resources.

Some of the highlights of the visit were sector collaboration and advisory role, wherein NAICOM reaffirmed its commitment to educating stakeholders and enhancing insurance penetration, emphasizing its role as a government advisor on insurance matters. –

Repatriation Cost Mitigation: The meeting identified significant taxpayer expenses related to repatriation, estimated at billions of naira annually, and proposed a strategic solution: implementing travel insurance to cover repatriation expenses, particularly for individuals entering Nigeria on short-stay visas.

This initiative is expected to alleviate the financial burden on taxpayers and enhance the country’s economic stability. – Insurance Sector Innovation: Discussions emphasized the need for the government to transfer certain liabilities to insurance companies, creating more efficient and cost-effective mechanisms for managing national risks.

This innovative approach is expected to drive growth and development in the insurance sector. – Data Verification and Synchronization: A critical initiative was proposed to enhance data verification processes, with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) playing a central role in creating a robust, single-source verification system for the insurance sector.

This will significantly reduce fraud and enhance the overall efficiency of the insurance industry. – Technical Working Group: A technical working group will be established to explore the feasibility of a comprehensive travel/repatriation insurance policy, develop a centralized material management (CMA) system, and facilitate interagency data synchronization.

This working group will drive the implementation of these initiatives and ensure their successful rollout. – Regulatory Oversight: NAICOM reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring insurance operators through a sophisticated solvency control and intervention framework, ensuring financial stability and protecting consumer interests.