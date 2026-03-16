NAICOM Makes Nin Mandatory For Insurance Transactions

For enhanced transparency, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has said the National Identification Number (NIN) will become a compulsory requirement for insurance transactions beginning April 30, 2026.

Disclosing this in Lagos, the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Omosehin, said all new insurance policies issued without the inclusion of a valid NIN would be considered invalid from that date.

“The date is sacrosanct. All new insurance policy documents must reflect the National Identification Number,” he said. He explained that the requirement should not be seen as an unnecessary burden on policyholders, noting that the NIN had already become a standard identification requirement in many sectors of the Nigerian economy.

The commissioner clarified that insurance policies already in force would remain valid until they expire, adding that renewal of such policies would only be completed after the NIN requirement has been fulfilled.

According to him, the move is aimed at protecting insurance transactions, safeguarding the interests of parties to insurance contracts and reducing fraud within the industry.

Speaking on how NIIRA 2025 and other regulatory measures will shape the future of Nigeria’s insurance market, Omosehin reaffirmed NAICOM’s commitment to transparency, regulatory discipline and innovation as the Commission works toward building a stronger insurance sector capable of supporting Nigeria’s long-term development goals.

He reassured Nigerians that policy holders will not suffer losses as the regulator pushes ahead with reforms aimed at strengthening the country’s insurance industry under NIIRA.

Providing updates on recapitalisation, he described the exercise as a key pillar of the reform agenda intended to strengthen insurers’ capital base, improve their claims-paying capacity and enhance their ability to underwrite large risks across major sectors of the economy.

“Our primary responsibility is to protect policyholders. We will ensure that no Nigerian who has entrusted their resources to insurance companies suffers because of the recapitalisation process,” he said.

According to him, the initiative is not meant to destabilise the market but to reinforce the financial strength and credibility of insurance companies operating in Nigeria. He noted that NAICOM has already put in place regulatory safeguards to protect policyholders throughout the transition period.

The reform programme, he explained, forms part of a broader strategy to modernise the insurance industry, restore public confidence and align Nigeria’s regulatory framework with global best practices.

Under the NIIRA 2025 framework, insurance companies are expected to strengthen their financial capacity to enable them participate more effectively in underwriting large-scale risks in sectors such as aviation, maritime, infrastructure, oil and gas, and energy.

Omosehin added that the reform agenda also seeks to deepen the insurance ecosystem by strengthening corporate governance, improving market conduct and encouraging consolidation among operators where necessary.

He also disclosed that 20 companies were ready for verification, stressing that the companies had written to the commission and had paid the required processing and verification fees.

Omosehin noted that four global audit firms – PwC, KPMG, Deloitte and Ernst & Young – have been approved to oversee the verification of insurance companies. He said: “The engagement of these firms ensures transparency and credibility in the recapitalisation process.

“I am happy to announce the recapitalisation process is on track. Twenty companies have confirmed readiness and paid verification fees. “Through the public procurement process, BPP approved the Big Four firms to work with us.

The exercise has commenced as we speak.” Omosehin explained the exercise was not only about raising capital but also strengthening insurers’ financial soundness and long-term sustainability.

He noted that NIIRA 2025 introduced a new minimum capital requirement and a risk-based capital framework for the insurance industry. “The next phase will assess each company’s risk portfolio against its capital under the risk-based framework,” Omosehin said.

According to him, companies failing to meet requirements may be summoned for meetings with both executive and non-executive directors before the end of the month.