NAICOM Launches Redesigned Website To Enhance Transparency

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has launched a newly redesigned website, aimed at improving user experience, transparency, and efficiency. The commission disclosed this in a statement in Lagos yesterday. It said: “The revamped website is designed to provide easy access to information on insurance regulations, policies, and industry developments.

“Key features include: Improved Navigation, Insurance Industry Insights, publications and resources as well as contact information. “This contains userfriendly interface for easy access to relevant information, updates on industry trends, regulatory developments, and best practices.

“Individuals can gain access to NAICOM publications, reports, and guidelines. Also, there is easy access to NAICOM officials’ contact details for inquiries and feedback.”

According to the commission, the launch of the redesigned website aligned with its commitment to leveraging technology to enhance service delivery, transparency, and accountability in the insurance industry. It note that the initiative is part of the broader effort to digitise government services and promote good governance in Nigeria.

Commenting, Commissioner of Insurance, Mr Olusegun Omosehin, said: “We are excited to unveil our new website, which will serve as a valuable resource for the insurance industry, stakeholders, and the general public. “Our goal is to provide a platform that is informative, userfriendly, and responsive to the needs of our stakeholders.”