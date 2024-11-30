New Telegraph

November 30, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 30, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NAICOM Issues Operational…

NAICOM Issues Operational Licence to NPF Insurance Coy

  • 8 minutes ago
  • 1 minute read

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has issued operational licence to the Nigeria Police Force Insurance Company Limited.

A notice by NAICOM in Abuja on Friday said the issuance of the licence would enable NPF insurance to commence general insurance operations in the country.

The Commission said the company had successfully fulfilled all registration requirements. It said the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Olusegun Omosehin, formally handed over the licence to NPF Insurance.

 

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

UBA Group to Commence Full Banking Operations in France
Read Next

Ososa holds Grand Finale of Omooroyo Festival
Share
Copy Link
×