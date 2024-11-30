NAICOM Issues Operational Licence to NPF Insurance Coy

Share

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has issued operational licence to the Nigeria Police Force Insurance Company Limited.

A notice by NAICOM in Abuja on Friday said the issuance of the licence would enable NPF insurance to commence general insurance operations in the country.

The Commission said the company had successfully fulfilled all registration requirements. It said the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Olusegun Omosehin, formally handed over the licence to NPF Insurance.

