NAICOM Issues Guidelines On Takaful Insurance, Others

To ensure standards are adhered to by insurance operators, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), yesterday issued three regulatory operational guidelines. The guidelines include; Insurance regulatory sandbox operational guidelines; Market conduct guidelines for Takaful and Retakaful Insurance operators and Enterprise risk management framework.

A statement issued by Rasaaq Salami, Head of Corporate Communication and Market Development, said the Commission expects all operators to ensure compliance with the new guidelines to the benefit of all stakeholders. Attached are the various guidelines for your necessary action.

‘‘For insurance operators engaging in Takaful Insurance , they are mandated to submit bi-annually returns to insurance regulator, the National Insurance Com- mission (NAICOM) on the performance of each new or rebranded product from six months after the approval continuously for at least three years’ period using approved template.