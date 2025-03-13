NAICOM Hails Reps’ Passage Of Insurance Reform Bill

Share

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has hailed the passage of the Insurance Reform Bill by the House of Representatives.

A statement by the commission in Abuja on Thursday described the passage as a milestone achievement toward transforming the insurance industry in Nigeria.

NAICOM expressed optimism that signing of the bill into law would impact the industry and lead to improved penetration, increased public confidence, and enhanced competitiveness.

”The commission is enthusiastic about the prospects of the bill receiving assent from Mr President, which will pave way for implementation of its provisions.

”As the apex regulator of the insurance industry, NAICOM is committed to ensuring that the sector contributes positively to Nigeria’s financial landscape.

”We are confident that the Reform Bill will usher in a new era of growth and development for the insurance industry in Nigeria,” the commission stated.

