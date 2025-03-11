NAICOM Grants Operational Licence To CHI Life Assurance

Share

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has granted an operational licence to CHI Life Assurance. Handing over the licence in Abuja on Monday, Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, tasked CHI Life Assurance promoters to make positive impact in the industry, adding that its entry will strengthen the insurance industry in Nigeria.

The commisioner assured of NAICOM’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for operators to thrive. He emphasised the importance of compliance with regulatory requirements and advised the new management to always seek clarification from NAICOM.

He charged the Board of Directors to fulfill their roles, as they will be held accountable by the Commission. Deputy Commissioner Technical, Dr. Usman Jankara, also congratulated the CHI Life Assurance executives and highlighted key areas of focus which include, compliance, adhering to regulatory rules and regulations; capital requirements amongst others.

In her response, the Managing Director of CHI Life Assurance, Mrs. Mrs. Ose Oluyanwo, expressed gratitude for the licence and pledged to collaborate with NAICOM, ensuring full compliance with regulatory laws and guidelines.

This development is expected to enhance the insurance industry in Nigeria, and NAICOM’s efforts to promote a stable and competitive market are commendable.

