NAICOM Gives Insurers 31 December 31 Deadline To Claims

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) on Thursday directed insurance companies to pay all outstanding claims on or before December 31, 2024.

The commission further charged operators to ensure that no outstanding claims should be seen in any company financial statement of 2024.

The Head, Communication & Stakeholders Management Sub-committee and Managing Director Rex Insurance Limited Mrs. Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the Insurance Industry Committee meeting, held today in Lagos.

According to her the commission encouraged us to defend the insurance industry through payment of genuine claims.

