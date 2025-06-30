NAICOM, FRC Charge Actuaries On Product Innovation, Risk Management

Top officials in the Actuarial, Insurance and Finance industries at the 2025 Conference of Nigerian Actuarial Society (NAS) in Lagos. The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has urged actuaries to design effective risk management strategies and develop products that meet society’s evolving needs.

Mr Olusegun Omosehin, Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of NAICOM, made the call at the 2025 Annual Conference of the Nigerian Actuarial Society (NAS) on Wednesday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference, which brought together professional actuaries, insurers, academics, and students, has the theme: “Creating Value and Building Resilience in an Evolving Industry”.

Omosehin, represented by Dr Usman Jankara, Deputy Commissioner (Technical), NAICOM, stated that as the industry faces challenges such as climate risk, cyber threats, and health system vulnerabilities, the actuarial profession must continue to innovate and lead.

He noted that actuaries play a critical role, as their expertise in risk modeling, data analytics, and long-term financial planning is essential to ensuring that insurance products remain sustainable, inclusive, and responsive to major risks.

Omosehin said that the conference’s theme remained relevant as the Nigerian insurance sector continued to undergo significant transformation driven by technological innovation, shifting consumer expectations, and evolving regulatory frameworks.