NAICOM Engages Fire Service, Police To Enhance Insurance Benefits For Nigerians

For more Nigerians to benefit from insurance services, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) last week in Abuja had engagements with the leadership of Nigeria Police and the Federal Fire Service.

The meetings were aimed at creating awareness for more Nigerians to embrace insurance and reap the benefits, which include restoration in the event of losses and minimising expenses through risk mitigation.

While meeting with the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, the Commissioner for Insurance, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, emphasised the need for the police’s assistance in ensuring public compliance with insurance laws.

He also requested the Nigeria Police Force’s support in the nationwide enforcement of compulsory third-party insurance, which provides substantial benefits to all road users.

A circular, Ref No. CZ.5300/ FPRD/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.6/330, signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr. Muyiwa Adejobi, and dated January 10, 2025, quoted the Commissioner as using the opportunity to congratulate the IGP on his significant achievements, particularly the establishment of the Police Insurance Bank Limited.

In his remarks, the IGP affirmed the importance of third-party insurance and announced February 1, 2025, as the commencement date for the enforcement of the relevant laws.

The IGP further stated that Section 68 of the Insurance Act and Section 312 of the 1945 Motor Vehicle (Third Party Insurance) Act mandate that all vehicle owners possess third-party insurance before operating their vehicles on public roads.

He urged Nigerians to comply with these laws, as violations are punishable by imprisonment, fines, or both.

The NPF remains steadfast in collaborating with all MDAs and companies in ensuring that the protection of lives and property of all citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria remains paramount.

The Commissioner for Insurance was accompanied by Dr. Usman Jankara, Deputy Commissioner (Technical); Mr. Ekerete Ola Gam-Ikon, Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Administration); Dr. Talmiz Usman, Director (Legal, Enforcement, and Market Development); Mr. Ajibola Bankole, Director (Inspectorate); Mr. Taiwo Babatola Adeoye, Special Assistant to the Commissioner for Insurance; and other members of NAICOM.

In the same vein, NAICOM and the Federal Fire Service also met to review and strengthen their partnership. During the meeting the Fire Service, as a key member of the committee on insurance of public buildings and buildings under construction, agreed to integrate Fire Insurance Policy into their checklist.

This move aims to boost compliance levels and promote insurance penetration in Nigeria. The partnership is expected to have far-reaching benefits, including improved settlement for beneficiaries of building collapse victims, mitigation of potential risks, protection of investments, and promotion of economic growth.

Key aspects of the agreement include: – *Enhanced Compliance*: Integration of Fire Insurance Policy into the Federal Fire Service’s checklist to ensure adherence to insurance regulations.

*Improved Insurance Penetration*: Increased awareness and uptake of insurance products among building owners and developers. – *Risk Mitigation*: Proactive measures to minimize potential risks associated with building collapse and other related hazards.

