NAICOM Ends Review Of Insurers’ Recapitalisation Plans

The Commissioner for Insurance/Chief Executive Officer of the National Insurance Commission, Olusegun Omosehin, has revealed that the commission has completed its review of the recapitalisation plans submitted by insurance companies.

Omosehin provided this update on Wednesday during his opening address at the 2025 Insurance Directors’ Conference held in Lagos.

The recapitalisation plans are expected to detail strategies (e.g., mergers, acquisitions, capital injections), timelines, board approvals, and financial projections.