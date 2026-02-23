NAICOM, BPP Deepen Inter-Agency Collaboration

The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) have deepened inter-agency collaboration aimed at the Commission’s commitment to transparency and fairness in its dealings with sister agencies.

To this end, the Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive Officer of, Mr. Olusegun Ayo Omosehin, paid a working visit to the Director-General of BPP, Dr. Adebowale A. Adedokun, at his office in Abuja The Commissioner for Insurance in his remarks assured his host that NAICOM, under his leadership, would ensure strict adherence to claims, solvency requirements, and regulatory standards.

He expressed appreciation to the Director-General of BPP for his continuous support to NAICOM. He affirmed that all insurance matters would be handled strictly in accordance with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He also utilized the opportunity to further discuss the implementation of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025. On his part, the Director-General of BPP thanked the Commissioner for Insurance for the visit and reiterated his commitment to fostering synergy and collaboration between his agency and NAICOM.

He promised to reciprocate the gesture, stating that he and his team would undertake an official visit to NAICOM’s headquarters soon. He also urged all stakeholders to continue strengthening interagency cooperation to enhance accountability, promote efficiency, and uphold public trust in the procurement and insurance sectors.