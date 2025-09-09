NAICOM Boss Underscores Insurance Role In Economic Growth

The Commissioner for Insurance, Mr Olusegun Ayo Omosehin has underscored the insurance sector’s critical role in Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

He stated this in Abuja when he received a delegation from the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) on a courtesy visit.

The Commissioner expressed delight at the meeting, highlighting the long-overdue collaboration between NAICOM and NESG.

He briefed the delegation on key sector developments, notably the enactment of the Nigeria Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025, which consolidates outdated laws and introduces landmark reforms.

The Commissioner called for enhanced collaboration between NAICOM and NESG on strategic initiatives, including data sharing, financial inclusion expansion, and the establishment of an insurance working group within NESG.

He also emphasized the need to raise public awareness about the insurance sector’s vital contribution to economic growth.

NAICOM reaffirmed its commitment to protecting insurance consumers, ensuring transparency, and providing efficient insurance services that support Nigeria’s economic development.

Both organizations agreed to continue working together to transform the insurance landscape and drive economic opportunities for Nigerians.”