NAICOM: AI Key To Future Of Insurance In Nigeria

The Commissioner for Insurance/CEO, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Sunday Olorundare Thomas, has said that artificial intelligence is key to the future of insurance business in Nigeria. He said this in his keynote address at the 8th BusinessToday annual conference & Exhibition held in Lagos, recently with the theme “The World of AI: How Insurance And Pension Sectors Can Explore Opportunities For Market Penetration.”

Thomas, who was represented at the conference by the Deputy Director, Lagos Office of NAICOM, Ajibola Olabisi Bankole, urged insurance operators to increase adoption in this area as it gives better productivity and enhance profitability while ensuring quick service delivery and claims payment to insurance consumers. Technology adoption, he said, was part of the 10-year roadmap of the insurance industry, stating that NAICOM, as a regulator, would continue to evolve policies that will engender the growth of the industry, increases penetration and contribution to nation’s GDP.

Earlier in his goodwill message at the conference, the conference Chairman, who is also the Chairman of NEM Insurance Plc, Mr.Tope Smart, was unhappy with the level of insurance penetration in Nigeria when benchmarked with the global penetration, noting that a lot of factors were responsible for this. He said lack of or low enforcement was affecting the adoption of compulsory insurances even as he said that the industry was working assiduously to partner agencies responsible for enforcement so as to increase insurance adoption.

“It is quite saddening that out of a population of 200 million, only about three million people are actually insured. Lack of enforcement is a challenge but the industry is working round the clock to increase enforcement through the regulatory and enforcement bodies. “Consumers apathy due to bad experience they have had in the past, is affecting policy renewals but I can assure Nigerians that there are various complaint avenues for people to lodge complaints. If your legitimate claims are not settled, you can approach Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) and NAICOM, and if your complaints are genuine, they will be definitely resolved,” he assured.